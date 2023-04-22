Bebe Rexha reveals how she ‘got high’ with Snoop Dogg while filming her latest song ‘Satellite’

Bebe Rexha collaborated with Snoop Dogg in her new single "Satellite" which got released on Thursday. In the popular song, the duo sing about smoking weed and getting transported to outer space.

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg(Twitter)

In an exclusive interview with entertainment website People, Rexha talked about how the collaboration with American rapper happened.

"Working with Snoop is a dream," Rexha shared that she initially sent "Satellite" to Snoop through Instagram.

"He called me at 7:00 the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, 'Yo, check your email. You have an email,'" she recalled. Rexha informed that Snoop added his verse to the song and sent it back to her.

As her dream of collaborating with Snoop came to be true, an interesting thing happened on the day of filming the intro of the music video. Snoop came to the set with joints and made Rexha take a hit of it too.

"He's like, 'You have to try my Death Row Joints,' and I was like, 'Right now, on the video set? I'm going to look high on the video.' He said, 'Just try it,' and I was like, 'Okay,'" said Rexha.

"I took a hit of it, and I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That's like a lifetime thing," she added.

Some days ago, before the release of her song, Rexha had teased her fans with an Instagram video in which she was seen smoking with Snoop. While the clip went viral on social media, Rexha's dad didn't take it too kindly.

"My dad called me and was like, 'What are you doing? Why are you smoking on the internet? Are you crazy?'." I was like, 'Dad, it's Snoop Dogg. If you smoke with anybody, it has to be Snoop Dogg,' recalled Rexha.

