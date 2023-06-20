Bebe Rexha shares pics of deep cut sustained after fan ‘intentionally’ hurled phone at her during NYC concert

Bebe Rexha has reached out her fans after sustaining a deep cut near her eye from a phone which was hurled at her by an over-enthusiastic fan. While performing on the stage during her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday, Rexha got hit in the head by the fan's phone. A video of the unfortunate incident went viral on social media.

Bebe Rexha(Instagram/Twitter screengrab)

On Monday, Rexha took to Instagram and shared two pictures of herself showcasing the cut near her eyebrows. In the first picture, Rexha is seen having bandage to cover the cut and she gives a thumbs up to her fans. In the second picture, the cut is seen prominently without anything protective covering over it. She captioned the images as "Im good."

After the incident, Rexha's mother had revealed that the singer had to receive three stitches during medical treatment.

In a viral video of the incident, Rexha was seen getting down on her knees on stage after a phone hit her straight in the face. Crew members are spotted rushing to her aid. The incident led to Rexha to end the concert early. A meet and greet which was scheduled to happen, was also cancelled.

Fans of the singer got angry over what happened to her. Many Twitter users condemened the incident on the social media platform and posted supportive wishes for Rexha's well-being and health.

Meanwhile, Us weekly have reported that New York City Police Department arrested the culprit who is a 27-year-old New Jersey resident named Nicolas Malvagna. The person has been charged with assault for perpetrating the incident on Rexha. Police said that he “intentionally threw a cell phone” at the singer.

“On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct,” said the New York City Police Department in a statement.

Twitter account of Pop Base reported that the man intentionally tried to hit Rexha because he thought it would be funny.

Bebe Rexha is currently on her nationwide Best F’n Night Of My Life tour across North America.

