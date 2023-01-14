Who is Bianca Censori? Internet thinks Kanye West's new 'wife' is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. People have taken to social media to express their shock since news of Kanye's alleged wedding broke, only days after the rapper was reported to have gone missing. Neither Kanye, nor Bianca or their representatives have confirmed the wedding. Also read: Kim Kardashian to get ₹1.6 crore monthly child support settlement from Kanye West

A section of social media users is also comparing Bianca's looks to Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife. Reacting to photos of Kanye and Bianca shared on a fan page, a person wrote, "Looks like Kim with blonde hair." Another one called her “Kim K Part 2.” A comment also read, "Spitting image of Kim K."

The rapper, fashion designer and businessman, who goes by the name Ye, has been linked to multiple women since Kim and his divorce proceedings began in February 2021. The couple officially divorced in November 2022 after more than eight years of marriage. These women include actor Julia Fox as well as model Irina Shayk. Now, many are wondering who is Bianca Censori, Kanye's alleged new wife? The rumoured couple was reportedly seen having dinner wearing wedding rings, and their photos were shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

Bianca Censori's alleged LinkedIn page says she is the head of architecture at Yeezy. She has reportedly been working for the company since November 2020. Not much is known about Bianca's personal life. However, it is reported that she started her own jewellery company called Nylons after school. As per the LinkedIn page, she studied architecture at the University of Melbourne. She pursued both her graduate and undergraduate degrees at the Australian university.

According to reports, she worked at Toscano Architects, and was also a design consultant for Kolektiv in Melbourne. According to a report by Insider, Bianca is a visual artist and in 2022, she appeared in a group show called Vital Pleasures at an Australian gallery. Bianca reportedly collaborated with an artist in December 2022 for a sculpture for the Miami Art Week.

Bianca Censori works with Yeezy, a fashion brand that was launched in collaboration with Kanye West.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West. The two share four children, and had married in 2014. Following the separation, according to People magazine, Kanye began dating model Irina Shayk in June 2021. However, in August 2021, it was reported that the two had ended the relationship. Kanye then reportedly dated actor Julia Fox for a few months, between December 2021 and February 2022. Later, Julia had opened up about their breakup and said that Kanye had some 'unresovled issues' that he was dealing with and that she did not have the energy to deal with his issues. After her, Kanye reportedly dated model Chaney Jones for a few months, before news of his wedding with Bianca broke.

