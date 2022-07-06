BLACKPINK confirms comeback in August, announces plans for world tour

K-pop group BLACKPINK is gearing up to make their comeback this year in August. This will be their first album after almost two years. Confirming the developments, their agency YG Entertainment said that the group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, also has plans for a world tour. (Also read: BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa try pole dancing in Paris)

Blackpink debuted with their first single album Square One in 2016. Their last release, The Album, was released in 2020. The members are currently in the last leg of recording their comeback album. They will be filming for the upcoming music video in July.

A representative from Blackpink’s agency confirmed to South Korean news outlet YTN Star, “A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

Reacting to the news of Blackpink’s comeback, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Woah, I had a dream about BLACKPINK making their comeback; and now I get on Twitter and they're coming back!” “Blackpink comeback??? I beg it's a full album with more than 10 songs,” another fan tweeted. “I just woke up and read the news about BP's comeback and the world tour. I don‘t know what to say. I am so excited OMG,” shared someone else.

Blackpink’s last album was a combination of their original songs and collaboration. While it included hit track like How You Like That, it also came with the group’s first collaboration with Selena Gomez for Ice Cream. Meanwhile, member Jisoo earlier made her acting debut with K-drama Snowdrop. Lisa and Rosé made their much-awaited solo debuts and it was a huge hit among Blackpink fans, aka, BLINK.

