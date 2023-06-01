Britney Spears allows sons to move to Hawaii with ex Kevin Federline

Singer Britney Spears has agreed to ex-husband Kevin Federline's request to move to Hawaii with their two sons. Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, will move to Hawaii as per the former dancer's attorney. (Also read: Britney Spears slams TMZ and drops candid revelations teasing her memoir in emotional Instagram post)

Britney Spears with her sons in a file photo.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he says. A source told PEOPLE that Kevin reached out to Britney in early May for a permission to move. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," the source added.

Dean and Jayden live their dad, his wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Kevin says Victoria's new job offer from a Hawaiian university and new opportunities for him is the reason behind the move.

Kevin and Britney got married in 2004. Their sons were born over the next two years. They ended their marriage in 2007 due to ‘irreconcilable differences’. After Kevin, Britney married Sam Asghari in 2022 after dating him for a long time.

Recently, Sam Asghari's representative set the record straight on the actor's relationship with Britney amid rumours that their marriage hit the rocks. Addressing photos taken in March that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, his rep said that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was shooting for a movie.

Prior to proposing to the music icon in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told in a March 2021 interview. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

