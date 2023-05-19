Britney Spears slams TMZ and drops candid revelations teasing her memoir in emotional Instagram post

Pop sensation Britney Spears took to Instagram to unleash a fiery tirade against celebrity news outlet TMZ, while also hinting at the possibility of sharing her untold story through a memoir. In a heartfelt post, the singer reflected on her tumultuous journey under the conservatorship and expressed her determination to rise above the challenges she has faced. Britney Spears in a still from her music video Baby One More Time.

The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news

Calling out TMZ for their sensationalized reporting, Spears expressed both flattery and disdain. She scoffed at their efforts to be the "trashiest news channel" while emphasizing her personal growth since being released from the conservatorship. The mysterious men at TMZ were lambasted for discussing her as if they had any right to do so.

Spears shared an anecdote about her girlfriend's reaction to the news coverage, describing both laughter and deep concern. While some may dismiss the media's cruelty, the iconic singer acknowledged the potential impact such coverage can have on public perception.

‘...girl at school who was bullied and laughed at’

Drawing a poignant analogy, Spears likens her experience in the entertainment industry to that of a bullied and laughed-at schoolgirl. She laments the absence of a superior figure to rectify the false narratives that have plagued her life.

My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it

The pop star also voiced her disappointment with her father, who was expected to protect her from such harmful scrutiny but instead seemed to relish in it. This revelation sheds light on the complexities surrounding her conservatorship and raises further questions about the role her father played in her life.

I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times

Intriguingly, Spears hinted at the possibility of sharing her story, either through a book or another medium. While acknowledging that it may take time, she expressed her desire to provide insight into her life and the challenges she has faced. This revelation comes as a beacon of hope for fans eagerly awaiting the truth behind the headlines.

Britney Spears concludes her emotional post by sharing wisdom passed down by her great grandmother. She reflects on the idea that people come into our lives either to teach us a lesson or to bless us. Furthermore, she emphasizes the importance of letting go of past traumas, echoing her great grandmother's advice to forget everything that has happened.

It’s a new day y’all

