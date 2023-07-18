Britney Spears and Will.i.am set to release their new song ‘Mind Your Business’

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have collaborated for a new song titled “Mind Your Business” which will be out on Tuesday.

Britney Spears, Will.i.am(File/Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Will.i.am took to Twitter on Monday and posted a teaser clip for the new song. He also tagged Britney in the post, writing: “UH OH!!! You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and @britneyspears #MINDyourBUSINESS”

It is being seen as another effort to revive the fan following and love for Britney's music. Interestingly, this will be Britney's second release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, Britney collaborated with Elton John on their “Hold Me Closer” duet. The song went on to become her first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly a decade.

ALSO READ| Party time for Jamie Foxx: Actor celebrates improvement in health while on the road to recovery

Meanwhile, this is the fourth time that Britney and Will.i.am have worked together. They first collaborated in 2011 for “Big Fat Bass,” which was relased on Britney's “Femme Fatale” album.

“Scream & Shout,” the lead single from Will.i.am’s “Willpower” record was their second work together. In 2013, Will.i.am executive-produced “Britney Jean,” which included the hit track “Work Bitch.”

Notably, in June Britney had indicated that she had “quit the business”, in a post on Instagram. She wrote: “I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}