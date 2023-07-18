Party time for Jamie Foxx: Actor celebrates improvement in health while on the road to recovery

Jamie Foxx is on the way to recovery since suffering a major health scare in April, this year. The Hollywood star has made few public appearances recently which gave assurance about his health condition to his fans. According to a report by people.com, Foxx is currently undergoing rehabiliation at a Chicago facility. He has been putting in hard efforts to get back to normal. The "Django Unchained" star recently celebrated the improvement in his health. Jamie Foxx (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A source informed that Foxx held a party "to celebrate being better." The party was held at the Chicago rehabilitation facility where he has been visiting, said the source as reported by people.com.

"He is still doing some outpatient rehab though," added the source.

ALSO READ| RHOBH star Kyle Richards completes year without drinking alcohol, shares experience with fans

Notably, Foxx got hospitalised on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix movie, “Back in Action". Foxx's daughter Corinne had then taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the actor's health condition and requested privacy.

Taking to Instagram at that time, Corinne had posted: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Since his hospitalisation, several negative reports surrounding his health conditions did the rounds. Even as his friends, family and fans prayed for his health, there was no official update on what actually happened to him.

Recently, Foxx marked his first public appearance since the "undisclosed health complication", when he was photographed cruising on a boat down the Chicago river.

On July 10, Foxx returned the lost purse of a woman named Terri "Quenni" Glenn, in Chicago. Foxx was riding in an SUV and handed over the lost purse to its owner. Gleen recalled the very brief interaction she had with Foxx during which she enquired about his health too.

"I said, 'Jamie! Jamie!' " Glenn recalled. "I said, 'Are you feeling good?' and he said, 'I'm feeling good.'