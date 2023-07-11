Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / ‘Jamie Foxx is just taking it easy’, says report after actor's first public appearance since health emergency

'Jamie Foxx is just taking it easy', says report after actor's first public appearance since health emergency

By Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 11, 2023

The Hollywood star was seen on a boat, cruising along the Chicago river on Sunday.

There is more great news for Jamie Foxx's fans after the Hollywood star was seen on a boat, cruising along the Chicago river on Sunday. People.com have quoted a source as saying that Foxx is doing really well while on recovery from health scare which led to his hospitalisation in April, this year.

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx(Twitter)
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx(Twitter)

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," a source told people.com, following Foxx's appearance on the water.

On Sunday night, Foxx tweeted for the first time since his hospitalisation. He posted "Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!".

Foxx's first public appearance came as a huge sigh of relief for his innumerable fans since negative reports about his health have been published every now and then for the past almost three months. As per a news report, Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza had made the shocking claim that Foxx became partially paralysed and blind along with other complications as an adverse effect of Covid-19 vaccine.

Notably, the "Django Unchained" actor got hospitalised on April 12 in Georgia where he was present for the filming of his Netflix movie, “Back in Action". Foxx's daughter Corinne had then taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the actor's health condition and requested privacy.

The entire saga surrounding Foxx's health involved various conspiracy theories too. During the entire matter, Foxx's family remained tight lipped and didn't disclose what had actually happened to the superstar.

