Britney Spears has a ‘girl crush’ on Taylor Swift, recalls their first meeting, ‘we took a picture and she became…’

Britney Spears is all praises for Taylor Swift in new post and has called her ‘the most iconic pop woman of our generation’.

Britney Spears has shared an image of her and Taylor Swift and recalled their first meeting(@britneyspears)

Britney walked down the memory lane to share an old picture of hers and Taylor to show when the two girl icons got snapped together during her Oops tour. "There was a knock, and then he (her manager) said, “I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.”

She then recalls, “I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!!”

But does Britney want to take some credit for Taylor's success? She further states, “we took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation.”

And now as Britney sees Taylor perform in stadiums she admits having a ‘girl crush’, "Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush”

Taylor is currently in the best phase of her career, breaking records with every move, entering the biollionare club and fascinating her audience with her Era's Tour. On the other side Britney is not in the best times with recently announcing a divorce from husband Sam.

Britney Spears recently released her memoir, "The Woman in Me," revealing personal insights into her life, relationships, and the conservatorship she endured. The memoir, dedicated to her sons, delves into her past relationships with Kevin Federline and Justin Timberlake, reflecting her journey towards a better future​​​​​​​​. Additionally, there were rumors of her potential performance at Super Bowl 2023, highlighting her ongoing relevance in the entertainment industry.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2023, a reflection of her record-breaking achievements in the music industry​​. She is currently on on 'The Eras Tour,' an international tour extending through at least December 2024, with performances scheduled in major NFL stadiums across 17 states. Additionally, her concert film had a strong opening, ranking high among 2023's top earners, further cementing her status as a dominant figure in pop culture

Before ending the post Britney also had a message for her mother, “Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up. Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though.”

