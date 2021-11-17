Britney Spears hints at Oprah interview, shares new video post conservatorship: 'It was demoralising and degrading'

Singer Britney Spears has hinted at an interview with Oprah Winfrey and gave her fans an update as her 13-year long conservatorship ended last week. Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a message over a video clip.

In her video, Britney Spears said, “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference."

Britney also said, "I'm grateful for that. It's nice, it's really nice. I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims all my life as a child, that's why I got out of my house... I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. Hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

She thanked the fan-led '#FreeBritney' movement saying, “You guys rock. My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything...you guys saved my life, 100%.”

Britney Spears captioned her post, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly, it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!!"

She added, "I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my church-going mother!!!! I’m used to keeping the peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!"

Britney's personal life and $60 million estates were overseen by her father under the conservatorship, which ended last week after a long and drawn-out legal battle. For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, news agency Reuters reported citing court documents.

