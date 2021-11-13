Sophie Turner cheers for Britney Spears as singer is freed from conservatorship which controlled her life, finances

Britney Spears has now been freed from the conservatorship which controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years. Several celebrities and fans have expressed their happiness over the same. A #FreeBritney movement was being run for the Oops!... I Did It Again singer as she had to even put her wedding on hold due to conservatorship.

Sophie Turner took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction. Responding to a news report about the same, she wrote, “Yes, Britney is free! We love you Brit Brit! @britneyspears!"

Britney's fiance Sam Asghari wrote on his social media platform, "History was made today. Britney is Free!"

Paris Hilton tweeted, "I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney."

American Pie actor Tara Reid also wrote on Twitter, "#Britneyisfree YESSSSS @britneyspears I am so happy to hear this news love you."

The conservatorship had the power to restrict her visitors. It arranged and oversaw visits with her two teenage sons, whose father has full custody. It took out restraining orders in her name to keep away interlopers deemed shady.

It had the power to make her medical decisions and her business deals. She said at a June hearing that she has been compelled to take medication against her will, has been kept from having an intrauterine device for birth control removed and has been required to undertake performances when she didn’t want to.

Spears also said she had been denied the right to get married or have another child, but she has since gotten engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Before his suspension in September, her father James Spears had the lion’s share of day-to-day power over his daughter’s choices for 13 years. In 2019, he gave up the role of conservator over her life decisions, maintaining control only over her finances.

In 2007 and 2008, shortly after she became a mother, she began to have very public mental struggles, with media outlets obsessed over each moment. Hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her every time she left her house, and she no longer seemed able to handle it.

She attacked one cameraman’s car with an umbrella. She shaved her own head at a salon. She lost custody of her children. When she refused to turn over her boys after a visit, she was hospitalised and put on a psychiatric hold. The conservatorship was put in place within days.

(With AP inputs)