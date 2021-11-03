Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari on hold due amid pending conservatorship ruling: report

Singer Britney Spears, who got engaged to Sam Asghari recently, has not been able to plan her wedding due to the pending conservatorship ruling. According to a report by TMZ, its sources said that Britney and Sam have not been able to proceed with their marriage as well as plans for buying a new house together because of the impending court hearing.

Britney Spears has been living under a court-approved conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears spearheaded in 2008 after the singer had mental health issues. A judge suspended Jamie as conservator of his daughter's finances in late September this year and is set to consider whether to end the entire arrangement at a hearing on November 12.

As per the TMZ report, the ending of the conservatorship depends on the judge, on whether he orders a mental evaluation. Earlier, Britney and Jamie had asked the judge to end the conservatorship without such an evaluation.

In September this year, Jamie reversed his longstanding position and said he supported ending the conservatorship, which his daughter has called humiliating and abusive. Following that, Britney last month opened up about her fears and concerns regarding her life post her 13-year conservatorship.

A part of her long Instagram post read, "I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I'm in ... and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end ... and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. She was also married to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. Britney shares sons Jayden James (15) and Sean Preston (16) with Kevin.

Britney recently revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. The plot of the novel-in-progress has prompted comparisons to her life under a conservatorship.

(With agency inputs)