Britney Spears walks down the memory lane, posts childhood picture of her son Jayden

Amid reports of Britney Spears' sons moving to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, "Break the Ice" singer took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a throwback photo of herself with her youngest son, Jayden.

Britney Spears(REUTERS)

In the old photograph, Britney is seen holding Jayden as a child while walking through a parking lot. She shared the picture and just posted two flower emojis in the caption.

Recently, Britney's ex husband Kevin(through his lawyer) had sought her permission in moving their sons to Hawaii. Later, Britney's lawyer replied to the letter seeking her permission. He wrote back as quoted by Page Six: “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

Notably, Britney's two sons Jayden and Sean live with their father Kevin, his wife Victoria Prince, and their two children- Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. As per reports, Kevin is moving to Hawaii as Victoria has got a job offer at a university there. Moreover, Kevin has DJ opportunities in Hawaii.

As per a report by TMZ, Kevin and family were planning to move to Hawaii ever since Sean graduated from high school. In Hawaii, Jayden will continue taking classes remotely.

Kevin and Britney had married in October 2004 and parted ways after three years in 2007. In 2008, Britney was placed under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears who reportedly exercised excess control on her. However, in 2021, a court decision granted her the freedom to make her own choices regarding her personal life and finances, marking the end of her conservatorship. Later, Britney got wedded to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

Recently, Britney reconciled with her mother after a gap of three years when Lynne Spears came to her house.