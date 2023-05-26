‘Time heals all wounds': Britney Spears pens emotional note after her mom meets after 3 years

Britney Spears took to Instagram to inform her fans about her changing equations with her mother Lynne Spears. In an emotional post, Britney shared that her mother came to meet her after three years. She highlighted how time is a great healer of the past. Britney Spears(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!," posted Britney

"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!," she added.

Notably, in 2008, Britney Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears who reportedly exercised excess control on her. However, in 2021, a court decision granted her the freedom to make her own choices regarding her personal life and finances, marking the termination of her conservatorship.

Just before Britney's conservatorship ended, she had criticised her mother in an Instagram which she later deleted. Britney blamed her mother for being the mastermind and highlighted how her 13 years got spoilt because of Lynne.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!. I will never get those years back," Britney had posted.

"She secretly ruined my life," she had added.

Recently, reports of Britney's troubles with her current husband Sam Asghari had emerged. However, Sam had refuted such news as clickbait stories aimed at making money. He had also urged fans to not believe what they read online.