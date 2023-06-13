BTS' 10th anniversary: RM, Jimin pens heartfelt letters, J-Hope surprises fans from military

BTS members marked 10 years of their musical journey on Tuesday. As fans across the globe celebrated the milestone, BTS members shared special wishes for their loyal BTS ARMY via love letters, unseen videos, posts and much more. This year, members Jin and J-Hope are giving the celebrations a miss as they are enlisted in the army. Also read: BTS unveils Take Two on 10th anniversary, pays tribute to fans for their support

RM on 10 years of BTS

BTS, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope, completed 10 years in the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS leader Kim Namjoon penned a letter on their online fan community Weverse and talked about the band's special bond with the fans. He wrote, "It’s a really special thing to be enchanted by certain words. Until a noun becomes a pronoun; when BTS becomes BTS and when ARMY becomes ARMY. There was a lot of rain and wind, and also love. We built our own world that no one could possibly understand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thanks to the ARMYs and so many people who helped us, I was able to experience something special that I won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, I became used to kicking open the door and leaving after being absorbed in reminiscing briefly. Even now, I’m still imagining our part 2. It feels like it can be anything,” RM added.

Jimin's letter for fans

Jimin extended his gratitude towards fans for their undying love. He shared, “I’ve told you ARMYs a few times already, it’s not easy to support and love someone and give them strength for no particular reason. That is why I am able to understand how happy we are. You, who made us feel this way, should feel overflowing happiness and receive love. You must. Understand? ARMY, whom I am always thankful to and love, Let’s be happy for a long long time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kim Taehyung revisits memories

Member V, who was spotted flying out of Seoul on June 12, treated fans to a bunch of behind-the-scenes and unseen visuals of the BTS members. Captured on different occasions, they sum up their 10 years on journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It read, "It's already the 10th anniversary since we’ve debuted. For 10 years, our members thank you for being healthy and making good memories together ARMYs thank you so much and thanks to you, we’re able to do this while gaining strength!”

Suga reacts to Take Two reception

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the debut anniversary, BTS released the new single Take Two as a part of their 2023 BTS FESTA, their annual celebration. The song was a tribute to their fans and urged support from fans for the members' second chapters. Responding to the reception, Suga wrote, “ TAKE TWO. Thank you everyone and I love you! hehe.”

J-Hope sends love from army

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, J-Hope was the latest one to join the military, surprised fans with a special note. He shared, "ARMYs, you’re all doing well, right?? About now, I’m probably in an extremely nervous state with my military discipline!! In a sort of ‘scheduled text message’ vibeâ€æ To comfort all of you going through this Hobi-less time, I will send my greetings through letters on special days like this, even though it’s short!”

South Korea on BTS' 10th anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's a big day in South Korea. At the capital city, Seoul skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks are being lit up in purple since Monday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS.

Seoul turns purple on 10 years of BTS. (Photo: AFP/AP) (AFP/AP)

Several Seoul structures, including City Hall, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP will be turning purple, a colour associated with BTS, according to city officials and the group’s management company, Hybe, as reported by news agency AP. BTS have also arranged an eventful day for fans which will have RM and Jungkook in attendance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on hiatus as announced during their last year's debut anniversary celebration. Members are now focusing on their solo careers and the group is slated to reunite sometime in 2025 after finishing their military enlistments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON