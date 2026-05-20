BTS announce Arirang Busan concerts with live theatre screenings on June 13; where can desi ARMY watch it in India?

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS are officially returning to the stage where an important chapter of their journey once paused. The group has announced a massive anniversary concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 13, with the performance set to be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide. For fans across the globe, especially ARMY, the concert carries deep emotional significance. The June 13 show marks BTS’s return to the same venue where the group last performed together nearly three years and eight months ago before stepping away for South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The ARIRANG World Tour reaches historic scale

BTS announce Arirang Busan concerts with live theatre screenings on June 13.(Hybe)

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The Busan concert is part of BTS’s ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, which has already become one of the most ambitious global tours ever mounted by a Korean act. The tour currently spans 34 cities and includes 85 scheduled performances worldwide. Early shows in Goyang and Tokyo generated enormous global attention, with millions of fans tuning in through live cinema screenings and digital streaming platforms.

The opening concerts were also livestreamed internationally through multiple theatre chains, including a special partnership with PVR Inox Cinemas in India. At the same time, the concerts streamed globally through Netflix, allowing fans to experience the performances from home.

The group’s official comeback celebrations in Seoul also drew massive public crowds earlier this year. Reports from local authorities estimated that more than 200,000 fans gathered near Gwanghwamun Square in South Korea to celebrate BTS’s return to the stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Busan concert promises immersive stadium experience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Busan concert promises immersive stadium experience {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the June 13 concert, BTS are once again bringing its signature 360-degree stage production to the stadium. Unlike traditional stadium layouts, the massive in-the-round stage places the members directly at the centre of the audience, creating a more immersive concert experience from every angle. The setup has become one of the defining visual elements of the ARIRANG era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the June 13 concert, BTS are once again bringing its signature 360-degree stage production to the stadium. Unlike traditional stadium layouts, the massive in-the-round stage places the members directly at the centre of the audience, creating a more immersive concert experience from every angle. The setup has become one of the defining visual elements of the ARIRANG era. {{/usCountry}}

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The production has also been specifically designed to translate smoothly onto cinema screens for fans attending live theatre screenings around the world.

In India, PVR Inox Cinemas has already confirmed through its digital platforms that selected screens across the country will livestream the Busan concert in real time on June 13, giving Indian ARMYs a chance to experience the anniversary event together.

ARIRANG continues dominating global charts

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The announcement also arrives during a major chart-dominating moment for BTS. Their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, recently debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart after moving 641,000 equivalent album units in its opening week. The achievement marked the biggest opening week for any group album released in the United States this year and secured BTS their seventh Billboard No. 1 album.

Meanwhile, the album’s lead single SWIM continues maintaining strong momentum across global streaming charts and radio rankings weeks after release.

The emotional meaning behind ARIRANG

ARIRANG takes inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song historically associated with themes of longing, separation and reunion. The symbolism closely mirrors BTS’s own journey over the last few years as the members temporarily stepped away from group activities before reuniting again.

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The 14-track album, dropped on March 20, reflects those emotions throughout its tracklist, with songs exploring themes of distance, reconnection, identity and healing. Tracks from the album include Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, SWIM, Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, They Don’t Know ‘Bout Us, One More Night, Please and Into the Sun. Several tracks have already gone viral across fan communities and social media platforms, with fans continuously sharing edits, dance trends and lyric discussions online.

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