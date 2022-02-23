BTS announces four April concerts in Las Vegas, to take place right after Grammys: Check dates, venue and other details

BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday announced the group's next leg of the Permission to Dance On Stage concert with four shows in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in April. On fan community forum Weverse, the agency informed ARMY that the group will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16.

The concert will follow the 64th Grammy Awards which will witness BTS' 'participation', added the agency. ARMY will also be a part of ‘Live Play’ in an area outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the same venue where the Grammys will take place.

The group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook has been nominated in the best pop duo/ group performance category for their English single Butter at the Grammys. The event is scheduled to be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert will be held in-person and broadcast as Live Play. While looking for ways to meet with more ARMY in person, we have decided to hold an additional concert in Las Vegas, US. We are doing our very best to prepare for the concert in compliance with the health care guidelines for a safe quality concert, so please stay tuned for the Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert."

Concert Information:

* Title of Concert: BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas

* When: 7:30 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 (PST) 7:30 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 (PST) 7:30 PM Friday, April 15, 2022 (PST)

7:30 PM Saturday, April 16, 2022 (PST) / with online live streaming

* Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

* Ticket Reservation: Ticketmaster

Live Play Information: Live Play is a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert. In addition, there will be various on-site programs such as photo card random box and photo zone to enjoy the concert even more. (*You can participate in the photo card random box program once per ticket holder at the venue.)

* Title of the Event: BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Live Play in Las Vegas

* When: Friday, April 8/ Saturday, April 9/ Friday, April 15/ Saturday, April 16, 2022 / A total of 4 rounds

*Held simultaneously with the in-person

* Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

* Ticket Reservation: AXS

*Those who receive the ARMY membership presale reservation code will be able to purchase the live play ticket at a discounted rate.

The statement added, "We place the artists' and fans' health as our top priority in order to keep the 64th Grammy Awards participation and BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert as safe as possible. We will provide you with more information regarding the online live streaming in a separate notice at a later date."

Currently, BTS is gearing up to meet ARMY in March with three concerts at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience. The Seoul shows will mark the group's first concert to a live audience in the country in roughly two and a half years, following the BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' at the same venue in October 2019. BTS has been on an 'extended period of rest' after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

