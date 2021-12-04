BTS: Birthday boy Jin once said he was popular for his looks even when he was 4, revealed a girl 'always' followed him

It is no secret that BTS member Jin's nickname is Worldwide Handsome. The singer, who celebrates his birthday on December 4, has always been proud of this tag and doesn't shy away enjoying the attention he gets for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Jin once said that he has been known for his good looks since his childhood. Back in 2017, BTS had hosted a special event called BTS Home Party to mark the band's fourth anniversary. During which, the members unwrapped pictures from their childhood.

During the session, Jin showed his childhood picture, which was taken when he was just four years old. He then informed his fellow BTS members that he was known for his looks since he was a very young. “Honestly, I've looked good since then. I was famous in my neighbourhood for being really handsome. There was a girl who was always following me around,” the singer said.

However, J-Hope and Suga refused to believe him. “Even though you were four?” J-Hope asked. “I'm telling the truth,” Jin insisted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, a fan had spotted Jin at a theme park in Los Angeles and called him by his nickname, Worldwide Handsome. The singer took to Weverse and shared the incident. As translated by BTS fan @btstranslation7 on Twitter, Jin said, “I was having fun at the theme park today when an ARMY approached me except they didn’t ask me, ‘Are you Jin?’ They asked me, ‘Are you WWH?’ (short for Worldwide Handsome) so that caught me off guard.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: BTS: Jin gets emotional with ARMY's birthday surprise, V and RM break down, Jungkook attacks Jimin with smoke guns

The ARMY also surprised Jin by their little projects on the fourth day of Permission to Dance on Stage LA. A group of fans covered their ARMY bombs, BTS' official light stick, with paper cutouts of a heart shape and his name written on it. Another group also covered their ARMY bombs with the cutouts of the moon, a nod to his song Moon from Map of the Soul: 7.