Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS feature among South Korea's national icons at Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony. Watch
music

BTS feature among South Korea's national icons at Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony. Watch

BTS have featured among three of the national icons of South Korea and represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 07:17 AM IST
BTS has featured in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

BTS, on Friday, featured among three national icons of South Korea to represent the country at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. The other icons were--14th-century built Namdaemun (South Korea's first National Treasure) and 16th-century Korean admiral and military general Yi Sunsin famed for his victories against foreign invasion.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a screengrab from the event and wrote, "Our boys @BTS_twt shown as the main representative of South Korea even on the Olympic opening ceremony. It's indeed the national pride to have them to represent South Korea." Another fan tweeted the clip of the event.

A third fan also shared pictures of the icons and tweeted, "It's indeed the national pride. So there were 3 images that are representing Korea in Tokyo Olympics Opening ceremony. Namdaemun (The first Korea National Treasure, was made in 14C). Yi Sun Sin, admiral (military general famed for his victories against foreign invasion 16C). BTS (world domination 21C)."

This comes a day after, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated BTS members for getting appointed as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. The group comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world."

Earlier, Tedros had lauded the K-pop band. Recently, after the release of their song Permission to Dance, he had tweeted, "Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life."

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan introduces her new 'make up assistant', daughter Inaaya. Watch video

Permission to Dance is an upbeat track about spreading joy with the help of music and dance. It highlights a Covid-19 free world in the near future which is all-inclusive. The song recently made it to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It replaced their earlier song Butter, which had retained the top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
k-pop k-pop star k-pop music k-pop idol look at k-pop fandom bts pic bts fashion bts bts video

Related Stories

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana regrets never getting to meet Kishore Kumar: 'He is, has been and will always be my guru."

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:10 PM IST
web series

Pankaj Tripathi: Vaccination for everyone involved a priority now for all production houses

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 08:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP