Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Is V dating Paradise Group chairman's daughter? HYBE issues a statement
music

BTS: Is V dating Paradise Group chairman's daughter? HYBE issues a statement

BTS singer V is rumoured to be dating the daughter of a business tycoon. However, HYBE has issued a clarification on the matter.  
HYBE denies BTS singer V's dating rumours. 
Published on Oct 14, 2021 04:02 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

BTS singer V is rumoured to be dating the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung.

However, HYBE has shot down these rumours with a statement. The agency, which represents BTS, has clarified that V is not dating the business magnet's daughter but is merely an acquaintance of the family. 

“Chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung’s family and V are just acquaintances,” HYBE's statement to Sports Chosun read, as reported by Soompi. Rumours were sparked when the BTS member attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. It was said that he attended the event with Choi Yoon-jung's family. 

BTS members have often been a target of dating rumours. Back in 2019, Jungkook fell prey to dating rumours as well. He was linked to a tattoo artist. Not only did Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) issue a statement, so did the tattoo artist he was linked to. In 2018, Suga was rumoured to be dating Suran, which again was denied by the agency. 

Since their debut, eight years ago, BTS members have never publicly dated anyone. However, they have spoken about their ideal partners a couple of times. In 2015, while filling a profile questionnaire for The Star magazine, V revealed the kind of girl he'd date.

RELATED STORIES

As reported by Koreaboo, V said, "A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents."

Also read: BTS: Jimin gets soju shots with Jungkook and J-Hope on his birthday, feels awkward spending time with family. Watch

BTS is currently preparing for their first in-person concert since the pandemic began. The K-pop group will be travelling to Los Angeles for their live concert. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts pic bts world k-pop k-pop star k-pop music
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nick Jonas calls Priyanka ‘perfect life partner' at concert, Joe Jonas reacts

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

BTS: Jimin gets soju shots with Jungkook, J-Hope on his birthday, watch

Happy birthday Jimin: Did you know BTS member almost didn't join the group?
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP