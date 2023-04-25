BTS' J-Hope flashes evergreen smile in uniform as first pics from military leaked online

Days after BTS rapper J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service, his first pictures in uniform surfaced on the internet. He is the second BTS member to join the army for the 18 months of compulsory service, following Jin's enlistment. J-Hope aka Hobi is serving at the Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division, as per reports. Also read: Emotional BTS members reunite to bid farewell to J-Hope, Jin surprises them at military training site

BTS member J-Hope in first photos from army camp.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, J-Hope sports buzz cut and looks cheerful while, eating his meal with fellow trainees. He flashes thumbs-up sign with a big smile. This was followed by a group photo of Hobi and others in uniform as all of them flashe heart signs. J-Hope is seen with a name card, which ranks him as number 1. Reportedly, he is receiving a basic military education and training for about five weeks, after which he will be serving in the army as an active duty soldier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Omg (Oh my God) he's looking good!” Another one said, “I wonder if we'll be able to see jhope and jin together at any moment." Someone else said, “I'm happy to see this but I'll wait for hobi's update on Instagram.”

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. In an official video shared on BangtanTV, he was seen reuniting with all BTS members before heading out for his duties. Jin who is already serving in the army also came and joined all members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Amid this, South Korean news outlet Newsis reported that while all the recruits joining on April 18 were only allowed to enter the premises with one car for each, it wasn't the case for the BTS rapper. A large LED sign reported over the entrance mentioned the car allowance. The new joiners were only allowed to enter the guarded premises after showing their enlistment notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, as per the report, a total of six HYBE vans were seen entering the guarded area. Five of them entered at the same time and one car at another. It claims that exceptions might have been made for J-Hope. Responding to all speculations, BTS' agency promised to make an official statement after checking the facts.

The agency said, "We are currently in the midst of checking [the truth of the report].” An official statement is still awaited.

Meanwhile, other members of BTS will also be enlisting in the army as per their individual timelines. Currently, all of them are focusing are solo careers as a part of their hiatus. They will be returning as a group sometime in 2025.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON