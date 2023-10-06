BTS' J-Hope shares new pic, talks about handling responsibility in military's special force: ‘Somewhat content'

BTS member J-Hope surprised fans with a new post on the online fan community, Weverse, after a long time. Sharing a new photo of himself from the military, he informed fans about his new responsibilities as a part of Special Forces. He also told them that he is ‘somewhat content’ and satisfied as he used to feel during BTS activities. Also read: BTS' Kim Taehyung goes back to black hair

J-Hope's new pic from military

BTS member J-Hope shared a new from military.

In the photo, J-Hope looked refreshing with a healthy glow on his face. The show had him sitting on a couch during the golden hour and typing something, most likely the Weverse post, on his phone. He sported a military t-shirt.

Hobi wrote, as per a translation by X user @BTStranslation_, “ARMY you all, you've been well right? The days (weather) have gotten quite colder! Maybe it's because of the cold air, it's a moment where I realize that the time is passing by.”

J-Hope in Special Force

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. Talking about his time so far, he shared about his new responsibilities. He said, “It does also seem quite exciting, while also making my shoulders heavier and more reverent. I'm adjusting diligently quicker than I expected but.. since it is a role where I guide and help the young people/youth of ROK in things such as their first steps and also their first starts in the military organization, the pressure along with each group division is also huge.”

The singer urged fans to not worry about him and revealed he is doing good. “Still in meaning, I somewhat feel as content/prideful/satisfied as BTS activities. Ah...! And also, I achieved Special Forces. As I do my best every moment in a situation, there's good results as well. I came to let you know that I'm doing really well and maturing even more nicely. Always be healthy and don't get sick/hurt. Take care, to not catch a cold, our ARMY,” he signed out and quoted John Cena who once claimed to be a fan of BTS.

Fans happy to see J-Hope

Reacting to J-Hope's new post, a fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, “You really make me proud of you Hobi. You excel in everything. Truly the ace.” “Look at him!!! Mighty mighty fine,” added another. Someone also posted, “Hobi is ageing backwards. Cheekies are back and he is glowing too.”

After J-Hope, Suga became the next BTS member to enlist in the military. BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are serving their duties. Others are expected to join too. Previously, their agency had shared that they would be revealing the upcoming enlistment dates for RM, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook by the end of 2023.

