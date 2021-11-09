BTS: J-Hope says RM is 'true leader' after reading his letter for ARMY, calls Suga ‘cute villain'

Phones were buzzing with notifications from Weverse on Monday night as BTS member J-Hope returned on the platform to drop comments on a few posts. He reacted to a bunch of posts, including those shared by his fellow BTS members RM, Jin and Suga.

He kicked off the night by showing his support to Jin's recently released song Yours, as part of K-drama Jirisan. Sharing a screenshot of his playlist, J-Hope wrote, “Jjwan.. your voice [is just]..” along with a teary-eyed emoji.

BTS member J-Hope shared a post about Jin's recent song Yours.

J-Hope dropped comments on Jin's pictures as well. Last week, Jin shared pictures with his cycle. The Yours singer had informed fans that he was cycling his way back home after work. J-Hope teased the singer by commenting, “la dda dda jjwan are you la dda dda-ing riding your bike these days?” adding an upside-down smiley and a purple heart emoji.

The rapper then thanked RM on the post featuring his letter. Last week, the BTS leader shared a heartfelt note addressing the fandom. Taking to the comments section, RM said, “Thank you always!!!! our true leader!!” as translated by BTS fan @btstranslation7 on Twitter.

Suga had recently shared a selfie on the platform and called himself a ‘villain.’ Reacting to the picture, the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper said, “I see you must be a cute villain?”

Besides replying to fellow BTS members' posts, J-Hope also shared a couple of pictures on the platform. One of them was the rainbow during a car ride. “The rainbow [I saw] today was so dope-la dda dda dda~” he captioned the post.

BTS member J-Hope shares a pic of the rainbow on Weverse.

He then treated fans to selfies before he logged out for the day. In the pictures, he was seen wearing a plaid jacket over a white, printed T-shirt. The rapper had pink hair in the photo. “Love U all!!” he captioned the post as he called it a night.

BTS member J-Hope on Weverse.

Last week, J-Hope responded to over 60 posts. One of which was by a fan who proposed to J-Hope. She asked him to marry her if she becomes an actor one day before she brushed it off as a joke.

