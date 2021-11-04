BTS leader RM pens an emotional open letter to ARMY: 'I myself have wandered far in search of this feeling of security'

BTS leader RM took to Weverse on Wednesday night to share a letter he penned for the fandom, popularly known as the ARMY. The rapper, who often shares notes and letters with fans, confessed that it is getting harder for him to write lengthy letters.

As translated by the BTS fan account @btstranslation7 on Twitter, RM said that although he isn't sure how much of his thoughts he can share through the letter, one thing that remains ‘absolutely unchanged’ is that his hope for the people whom he loves and who love BTS to ‘be healthy and peaceful for as long as possible.’

“And to this point, I myself have wandered far and wide in search of this feeling of security and peace/comfort. But I [now better understand] that people — not excluding myself, of course — often cannot help but [innately] desire a little bit of drama/thrill [in their lives]. It’s like an illness, feeling safe and comfortable for a moment, only to be shaken once again,” an excerpt of the translated letter read.

RM also reflected upon his initial years in Seoul. “Much time has passed since I first came to Seoul at 17 years old, But at times, I still get a strange feeling that nothing has changed at all. After all, I am only 28 years old, and I still need quite a few years until I can become the strong person I have long worked towards becoming,” he added.

namjoon’s 211104 weverse letter



↳ “the winter that used to startle me has now disappeared into days past

and the days have cleared into a pleasant season for walks.

let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer.” 🍂 https://t.co/BEmQf7Wvhh pic.twitter.com/nMjG9kIWT0 — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 3, 2021

The rapper added that he recently began journaling again but on Wednesday, he decided to write his thoughts on Weverse because he didn't want to pick up a pen and write. He concluded his letter by telling fans that he misses them a lot and thinks of them from time to time.

“The winter that used to startle me, arriving all at once and with a sense of fear, has disappeared into days past. And the days have cleared into a pleasant season for taking walks. Let’s meet once the breezy days start to get a little warmer. As always, I will await that day while making music and keeping up with my physical and mental health. Hehe, I miss you!” RM concluded his letter.

The surprise post has left fans emotional. Many took to Twitter and thanked the BTS leader for sharing his thoughts with them and comforting them with his words.