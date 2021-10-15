BTS: V shares cryptic posts expressing his anger amid dating rumours, says ‘Pathetic’

BTS members tend to avoid addressing dating rumours about them that make the headlines from time to time. However, it seems like BTS singer V has shared a reaction to the recent claims that he was dating a Korean businessman's daughter.

Earlier this week rumours spread on social media claiming that V was in a relationship with the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung. However, BTS' agency HYBE quickly shot down the rumours. Hours after the clarification, V took to Weverse and posted two cryptic posts.

His first post, translated by BTS fan Soo Choi, read, “Pathetic, I'd like to sing UGH,” referring to BTS' popular song. The song calls out those social media users who spread wrong rumours. He followed it up with another post that read, “In tonight's dream I'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. Please watch out for your neck. Puk Puk.”

V on Weverse 1015



In tonight's dream I'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. Please watch out your back neck. Puk Puk 🤢

💀@BTS_twt



*푹푹 puk puk is an onomatopoeic word.

sound of the needle shot pic.twitter.com/u1BWayohAL — Soo Choi 💜 (REST) (@choi_bts2) October 14, 2021

Rumours of V dating the businessman's daughter emerged after the BTS member attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. It was said that he attended the event with Choi Yoon-jung's family. However, as reported by Soompi, HYBE clarified, “Chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung’s family and V are just acquaintances.”

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are preparing to perform in Los Angeles, in the US. This would mark BTS' first in-person, live performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The K-pop group had previously planned a world tour, in summer 2020, but were forced to cancel it due to the Covid-19 outbreak in several countries.

Apart from their LA concert, BTS will also appear on the variety show In The Soop BTS ver starting this Friday. As part of the show, the members will stay at a luxury stay in between the woods and unwind while they bond with each other.