BTS: Is V dating Paradise Group chairman's daughter? HYBE issues a statement

BTS singer V is rumoured to be dating the daughter of Paradise Group's chairman Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung.

However, HYBE has shot down these rumours with a statement. The agency, which represents BTS, has clarified that V is not dating the business magnet's daughter but is merely an acquaintance of the family.

“Chairwoman Choi Yoon-jung’s family and V are just acquaintances,” HYBE's statement to Sports Chosun read, as reported by Soompi. Rumours were sparked when the BTS member attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. It was said that he attended the event with Choi Yoon-jung's family.

BTS members have often been a target of dating rumours. Back in 2019, Jungkook fell prey to dating rumours as well. He was linked to a tattoo artist. Not only did Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) issue a statement, so did the tattoo artist he was linked to. In 2018, Suga was rumoured to be dating Suran, which again was denied by the agency.

Since their debut, eight years ago, BTS members have never publicly dated anyone. However, they have spoken about their ideal partners a couple of times. In 2015, while filling a profile questionnaire for The Star magazine, V revealed the kind of girl he'd date.

As reported by Koreaboo, V said, "A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents."

BTS is currently preparing for their first in-person concert since the pandemic began. The K-pop group will be travelling to Los Angeles for their live concert.