BTS: J-Hope shares pics of first birthday gifts from Jin, limited edition toilet brush catches ARMY's attention

BTS: J-Hope has shared pictures of gifts by Jin on Instagram. He also received a limited edition toilet brush from the eldest group member. Check out the pictures here.
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member J-Hope has shared pictures of his first birthday gifts from fellow member Jin, ahead of the special occasion. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, J-Hope gave glimpses of the gifts and also wrote messages for the eldest member of the group.

In the first photo, a cake box was seen alongside a box of strawberries. Sharing it, BTS' J-Hope wrote, as per BTS weverse translation on Instagram, "I love you Jin hyung (elder brother)." He also added a heart face emoji and tagged Jin.

In the next picture, a birthday cake is seen with several candles on it. The birthday candles added were of number '29', J-Hope's age as per the Korean way. J-Hope captioned the post, "Faster than anyone, different with others." J-Hope also shared a post of the duo as they laughed and wrote, "Lol" followed by laughing emojis.

Jin also chose a unique gift for J-Hope as shared by the rapper in his next Instagram Stor. J-Hope shared a photo of a gold-plated toilet brush holder with a handle. He wrote, "A (gift emoji) which shines just like his face. There will be no worries on toilet cleaning. Thanks for Jin."

Reacting to Jin's gift of the toilet brush, a fan wrote on Twitter, "Jin chose the limited edition toilet brush for Hobi, I never thought I would be this curious about toilet brushes. It looks like an art piece, but it actually works and even transforms into a small jar.”

Another person tweeted, "They are so funny. I can't with 2Seok (Kim Seok-jin and Jung Ho-seok)." A fan sharing a picture of the toilet brush holder along with its price wrote, "Is Hobi and Seokjin testing out his gift in the toilet?" The price of the product is USD 2200 ( 1,65,231).

J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok will celebrate his birthday on February 18. He was born in 1994 in South Korea's Gwangju. Ahead of his birthday, J-Hope shared several posts on Instagram featuring his hometown. In the pictures, an art piece of his name, murals of the group's songs including Butter and J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup were also seen. He also shared a photo of his puppy and wrote, "Hometown."

