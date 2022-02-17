BTS: V shares first post after testing Covid-19 positive, gives glimpse of himself in message for ARMY

BTS member V shared his first post on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, he posted a picture giving a glimpse of himself and also shared a message for the ARMY, BTS fandom.

In the photo, BTS' V was seen keeping a finger on an egg box. As translated by BTS Weverse translation on Instagram, V wrote, "I was touched by everyone’s posts." V used a finger to cover a word (the label name) on the egg box in order to make it 'touching' from 'touching egg'.

Earlier he had also replied to a fan's post on Weverse. As translated by @btstranslation7 on Twitter, the post reads, “Taehyung~ you were doing fine after getting vaccinated, does this mean you’re really sick? It must be worse than just cold symptoms. no sign of you on Instagram or Weverse. Does this mean you’re hurt? I’m praying for u to get better." V replied, “I am okay."

Another fan posting a photo, earlier shared by V, wrote, "Hi, V. I'll take you to where you can be healthy. My daughter is taking a rest too. Let's fight together." V responded, "Oh saved" as translated by BTS Weverse translation.

Earlier on Tuesday, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had issued a statement informing ARMY about V contracting the coronavirus. "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 tonight," read the statement.

It also added, "V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities. There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact."

The statement concluded, "None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you."

In December last year, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had also tested Covid-19 positive and recovered in January. Jimin too, last month, had contracted the coronavirus and also underwent appendicitis surgery. Earlier this month, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

The BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently gearing up for their concerts in Seoul, South Korea, next month. The concert called, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul, will be held on March 10, 12 and 13.

