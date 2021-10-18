BTS: Jimin and V’s song Friends to be part of Marvel’s Eternals soundtrack, fan says 'VMIN’s beautiful vocals'

BTS members Jimin and V’s song Friends will feature as one of the soundtracks in Marvel’s upcoming film Eternals. The song was sung by V, formally known as Kim Taehyung, and Jimin for BTS' album, Map of Soul: 7, which was released in February 2020. Jimin was one of the producers of the song and he also co-wrote it.

According to The Direct, Marvel has unveiled the list of songs included in the soundtrack of Eternals. Besides Friends, the other tracks also include Celina Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero, Time By Pink Floyd, and Juice By Lizzo.

BTS fandom – known as ARMY – showered members with love on Twitter. A fan wrote, "I am so proud for our Jiminie & Taehyungie. I am so ecstatically happy for the both of you, the success of friends! thank you for writing amazing song ‘Friends’ huhuhu our favorite soullie!" Another fan said, "FRIENDS by Producer JIMIN on Marvel: Eternals OST soundtrack so excited & happy for them VMIN’s beautiful vocals ami’s pride @BTS_twt."

This is not the first time that a BTS member is associated with a Marvel film. In 2015, RM had also worked on the single titled Fantastic for Fantastic Four. The BTS members include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

As for Eternals, the upcoming Marvel superhero movie is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. The film features Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff among others. It will release on November 5, 2021.

This will be the 26th Marvel movie and welcomes a new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie's plot is about these titular beings that have lived in secret on the earth for 7000 years. However, they are forced to come out of the shadows and reunite to fight against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants.

