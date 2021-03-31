BTS: Jimin delivers Fake Love and Zero O'Clock's helium versions, raps with his squeaky voice, watch

BTS dropped a new Bangtan Bomb on Wednesday with Jimin in focus. The video, shared on YouTube, was a small behind-the-scenes moment from their Festa 2020 celebrations which took place on the group's seventh anniversary. In the video, Jimin was seen helping fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook decorate the room when he came across a helium cylinder and decided to have some fun.

The Filter singer inhaled the gas and was taken aback by the change in his voice. Excited, he began rapping and left fellow members in splits. Jimin then channelled the squeaky voice into BTS' song Fake Love and delivered a new version. He went on to sing 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) as well.

Jimin has been active on Twitter lately. On Sunday, Jimin left the fandom gushing when he and Jin hosted an impromptu car karaoke session. Sharing seven clips on the group's Twitter handle, the duo was seen singing Dynamite, Blue & Grey, Dis-ease, Moon, Telepathy, Life Goes On and Filter. On Saturday, he asked fans to eat on time. Sharing a selfie, the singer said in Korean, "I hope you all have a happy day today too. Please don't skip your meal and make sure to have it (as translated by a fan)."

BTS recently made the headlines for taking a stand on anti-Asian violence. They issued a statement on Twitter recounting their personal experience of racism and urged fans to come together. "We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English. We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason," they said.

"Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem," BTS added. "You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," they concluded their statement.

