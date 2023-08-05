BTS' Jimin hugs Suga during D-Day concert, sings Like Crazy on stage; fans react. Watch

BTS member Jimin joined fellow group member Suga at his D-Day concert in Seoul on Saturday. Jimin surprised fans with a brief performance on stage with Suga. Several videos and pictures from the Seoul concert have also surfaced online. (Also read: Jungkook apologises to Suga, BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during Seoul concert; asks HYBE for another chance)

Jimin's surprise appearance

Jimin made a surprise appearance during Suga's D-Day concert.

In a video that emerged on Instagram from an ARMY account, it was at the moment Suga was performing on their collaboration Tony Montana, when Jimin appeared on stage and shocked everyone. The crowd erupted into applause when the two started singing together. Suga appeared in a white printed shirt over a black tee and black pants, while Jimin opted for a blue jacket over a white tee. They even shared a hug on stage.

Jimin's solo performance

After performing with Suga, Jimin then went ahead and belted out a solo performance on his track, Like Crazy. The ARMY cheered for the performance and took videos, several of which have now appeared online. After his performance, he waved goodbye to the audience and made his exit. Fans then spotted Suga sitting in one of the front rows of the audience in a white tank top. Pictures of Jimin sitting and enjoying the show appeared on the microblogging site too.

Fan reactions

Reacting to his performance, one fan said, "His vocals was on fire today," while another wrote, "OMGGGG I’m screaming in my bed at five in the morning like my voice is already half way gone." A second said, "This is truly one for the books." "you are not crying but I am (crying emoticons)" reacted a second fan.

Before Jimin, it was Jungkook who joined Suga on stage a day ago. The two also shared a hug on stage after their performance. After returning home, he had also held a live session on Weverse where he apologised to Suga and the BTS ARMY for forgetting lyrics during the show. Suga will be performing between August 4 to 6 as a part of his D-Day tour in Seoul. It's the last leg of his tour which will take place consecutively at KSPO Dome.

