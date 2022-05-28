BTS: Jimin recalls his 'hardcore diet' ahead of Wings album, RM says singer 'starved for 10 days'. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took a trip down memory lane and recalled their albums--Wings (2016) and Love Yourself: Answer (2018). In a new video 'This is BTS' on Spotify, a continuation from their earlier video this month, the members also spoke about their first win at the Billboard Music Award with Wings' lead song, Blood Sweat & Tears. (Also Read | BTS speak about visiting their old apartment often, recall running for 15 hours while filming Run: 'It was tough')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Suga said, "Should we talk about Wings? Blood Sweat & Tears is the lead single of Wings. Our experience that has made us sweat blood, sweat and tears. Let's talk about that." Jimin said next, "I went on a hardcore diet back then." RM added, "Oh yeah. Jimin starved for ten days." Jungkook smiled and replied, "Wow. True Blood Sweat & Tears."

Jimin also recalled, "Because we won our first Billboard Music Award with Blood Sweat & Tears, I think back to that time a lot." J-Hope added, "Yeah. You'd hear 'Billboard goes to...BTS!' and then the lyrics 'Want it more more' all the time. We heard it everywhere." Jimin also said, "It's a song we're thankful for."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next RM spoke about their Love Yourself album, "After Blood Sweat & Tears, we move on to Love Yourself series. We have songs DNA, Fake Love, and IDOL." J-Hope added, "I personally think Love Yourself was one of the greatest album series." RM added, "It was the most difficult album but we enjoyed it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS' oldest member Jin said, "I personally liked how we moved on from relatively dark music to more energetic music. The mood changed completely." J-Hope revealed, "I studied a lot for the album Love Yourself. Like studying music for instance. So, I think that's when I made huge progress." Suga recalled, "Didn't we win #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Love Yourself?" Everyone smiled and nodded.

V also spoke about their campaign, "And we also did a campaign. The Love Myself campaign." Suga added, "Wow, we really had a busy life in our 20s." As the video came to an end, RM added, "We became more mature during Love Yourself period."

Wings is BTS' second Korean studio album comprising songs such as Begin, Stigma, Lie, First Love, MAMA, Reflection, Awake, 2! 3! among others. Love Yourself: Answer consists of Euphoria, DNA, Fake Love, IDOL, I'm Fine, Magic Shop, Go Go, Best of Me, Airplane, pt. 2 and Anpanman among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BTS will travel to the US to meet US President Joe Biden on May 31, to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes, the group's management agency BigHit Music announced recently. Currently, BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album, Proof on June 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON