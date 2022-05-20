BTS speak about visiting their old apartment often, recall running for 15 hours while filming Run: 'It was tough'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took a trip down memory lane and spoke about several incidents after the group debuted in 2013. In a new video 'This is BTS' for Spotify, the members started off by talking briefly about their upcoming anthology album Proof. They also spoke about their old apartment, where all the members resided together. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook reveals he likes it best when singing with group and connecting with ARMY 'no matter what the songs are')

In the video, RM said, "This album reflects the things we've done in our career. Let us begin with our early times, the School trilogy. It's time to recall our memories. Can you guys think of anything from when we first debuted?" Jin said, "In the green room, we talked about eating black bean noodles in the empty house without knowing that it was empty." RM told him, "Calling it the 'empty house' might cause confusion."

Jin laughed and clarified, "Our old house." RM added, "It used to be our apartment." Suga chimed in, "You should've said the 'empty house' that we still have the lease on." Jin repeated, "Our 'empty house' that we still have the lease on." RM also said, "It sounds like Home Alone."

Suga continued, "So, it was our old apartment with some lease left over." J-Hope revealed, "I recently passed by the street nearby. It hasn't changed much." RM also said, "I visit nearby once a year." Suga added, "I often go there too."

Jin also spoke about Jungkook's graduation, "And when we all went to Jungkook's high school graduation, he treated us black bean noodles." J-Hope recalled, "We all went to Jungkook's high school graduation and that's after the debut so..." V added, "I went to RM's school entrance ceremony." J-Hope asked, "Was it RM? I think I went to Suga's graduation."

Jin said, "When RM took the college entrance exam, I prepared RM's lunch box." J-Hope added, "Yeah right. We all did it together. Right, right." Jin continued, "We prepared food without seasoning." J-Hope also said, "We also made Suga's lunch box" to which Suga said, "Yeah, you did."

Next RM told the members, "Ok let's move on. Let's go back to 2015-2016 when HYYH came out. Do you guys have anything you remember?" Jin promptly said, "I remember when we were shooting the music video for Run, we endlessly ran again and again. It was tough." RM said, "Do you remember running along the Han River?" Jin replied, "I think we ran about 15 hours out of 24 hours." "We need a whole day to go over everything," said RM. V concluded, "Okay, let's move on."

Currently, BTS is awaiting the release of Proof on June 10. The anthology album consists of new and old songs of the group. The songs include Run BTS, Born Singer, Yet To Come, Run, I Need You, Fire, Fake Love, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Persona, IDOL, N.O, Boy in Luv, Moon, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON