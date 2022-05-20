BTS: Jungkook reveals he likes it best when singing with group and connecting with ARMY 'no matter what the songs are'

BTS' youngest member Jungkook has said that he chose Euphoria and Dimple for the group's upcoming anthology album Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Thursday, posted a clip in which Jungkook spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. Jungkook revealed that he ‘likes it best' when he performs with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V and connects with fans. The singer also said that as much as he enjoys being on stage, it makes him glad to be a reason for his fans' smiles. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin credits RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, ARMY for reminding him of his essence, keeping him 'centred')

The video also gave a glimpse of the other BTS members and their fans. In one segment of the clip, fans are seen cheering for the group while closeups of the BTS members' smiles are also seen.

In the clip, Jungkook said, "I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That's what I've been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform."

He also added, "I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs."

Reacting to the post, BTS fandom ARMY showered love on Jungkook. A person said, "You make us smile just as much you're our proof too, I love you." "JK has always been the type who feeds off of emotions, which is why he thrives when he gets to do what he loves most with those he loves most, BTS and ARMY (purple heart emoji)," tweeted a fan. "Thank you for loving us so much, for sharing your beautiful talents with us, for being our forever artist. You are our brightest star," read a comment.

"Euphoria is literally pure comfort, and magical healing song. Thank you for this beautiful masterpiece, Jungkook," commented another fan. "Jungkook! Nothing makes us happier than seeing you happy. You are born to be our singer and we are so forever grateful for you," tweeted another person.

"Jungkook you are always so cute with everything, you have a unique talent seriously, your great ability to dance and sing is unique and that makes you unreal, you are so perfect that I can't believe you are real and I am glad to know that everyone has a great love for you," wrote a fan. "Jungkookie, you were born to inspire & heal the world through your love of music & dance," commented a person. "Kookieeeeeeeee, we are the happiest when YOU are on stage and see you happy too!!!! We love you infinitely !!!!" said a Twitter user.

BTS members are currently awaiting the release of Proof on June 10. The new album will consist of old as well as new tracks. The songs include Yet To Come, Born Singer, Run BTS, Run, I Need You, Fake Love, Fire, Persona, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter among others.

