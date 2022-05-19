BTS: Jimin credits RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook, ARMY for reminding him of his essence, keeping him 'centred'

Ahead of the release of BTS' anthology album, Jimin has revealed that he chose Filter and Friends for Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music on Wednesday shared a video in which Jimin spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. The singer said that he wanted to 'live up to ARMY's expectations' and show fans his different sides. Jimin also credited his friends--BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook as well as ARMY for reminding him of his essence and keeping him centred. (Also Read | BTS' Jin says 'ARMY, I are inseparable like Earth-Moon': 'Assimilated into one')

Jimin also gave a peek of his new tattoos--a half-moon just below his nape and ‘youth' inked behind his ear, in the video. The clip also featured his fellow group members goofing around and also ahead of their performances at the recent Las Vegas concert.

In the video, Jimin said, “I wanted Filter and Friends to be included in this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY's expectations and show them many different sides to myself. And I still have many different colours left to share.”

He also added, “I might have come across as being colourless instead of colourful if I'd have accommodated myself to other people's ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my Friends--the members and ARMY- were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is, and keep myself centred. You are my Proof."

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "No matter what happens Park Jimin living up army expectations to show his different sides just like Taehyung got to show his both sides is so endearing for 95's!!!" Another fan said, "Jimin you are the most beautiful person I have ever met, I love how you always want to show everything about yourself and how you think of others all the time, you will always be the best for me Jimin no matter what you do, I will always have you in my top of all I will look forward to everything new you have to show us, my love."

"You’re far from being colourless, you’re always so full of life, so full of colour, the brightest sunshine, and everyone can see that you genuinely enjoy what you’re doing. Thanks for being someone who is so easy to love, Jimin. You’re an angel. I love you so so much," read a comment."You are my light Jimin. You are proof that the strongest and purest love exists. you are my angel," tweeted a person. "So PARK JIMIN made a video of his family members and this is the FAMILY picture of Bangtan and Armys!!! My friends - the members and ARMY, I'm crying," wrote a Twitter user.

"Jimin, the brightest, most colourful soul. Our proof," said another person. A fan also commented, "Jimin-ahhh, my angel! You are the PROOF of my dreams, my motivation, my inspiration. You gave me comfort when I needed. Your comfort talks, sweet hugs from apart made removed my anxiety. You are the PROOF of my Dreams, my Love for you." "Park Jimin you have never been colourless. You are brighter than any star in the sky and your beautiful vibrant colours are more plentiful than the colours of the rainbow. I love you," read a tweet.

Proof, BTS members' upcoming album will release on June 10. The album consists of old songs as well as new ones such as Run BTS, Yet To Come, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

