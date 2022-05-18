BTS' Jin says 'ARMY, I are inseparable like Earth-Moon': 'Assimilated into one'

BTS member Jin has revealed that he chose Moon and Jamais Vu for the group's upcoming anthology album Proof. Taking to Twitter, the group's agency Big Hit Music on Tuesday evening shared a video in which Jin spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’. The eldest BTS member said that he is at a point where he and ARMY have 'assimilated into one'. BTS fandom is known as ARMY. (Also Read | BTS: V says he performs on stage and enjoys with ARMY, Kim Taehyung spends 'ordinary days with family and friends')

In the video, Jin said, "I wanted to include Moon and Jamais Vu so that you could give them another listen. Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like Earth and the Moon. And it's already a well-known fact that this is what Moon is about. Now, I think we're at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me, we've assimilated into one."

He also added, "The path I've taken so far wouldn't have been possible without ARMY. You're my, and BTS' living Proof. Just like in the lyrics in Jamais Vu, whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort, and make more good music."

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “No wonder he chose moon, the lyrics is beautiful and then his voice ahh! Honey in ears.” "You are our whole world, remember that always," said another fan. "Oh my god oh god I love Jin so much you're our refuge too I lobe you so much," commented a person. "Tears in my eyes he always put priorities to ARMY," read a comment.

"This segment of 7 members will definitely be so amazing. We'll be able to learn more about their feeling regarding the album and about the album from them only. Heart to heart convo I guess? Glad that they feel comfy to open up to us," tweeted another person. "I'm feeling very proud to become a part of you. Yes, absolutely we are inseparable. Yes BTS is the living proof of my living life. I can't thank you enough for saving me. Thank you for being in my life my (moon emoji)."

"Am bawling, these words of Jin, when he opens his heart, I just feel like his love for me and for Army worldwide, is SO much that he’s incomplete without us," said another fan. "You are our comfort Seokjinie," wrote a person. "My moon. You are Proof of ARMY, yes you are the moon and ARMY is your earth and yes we are inseparable," commented another fan.

Currently, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are awaiting the release of Proof. The album, which will release on June 10, will comprise old songs as well as new tracks such as Run BTS, Born Singer, Yet To Come, Run, I Need You, Fire, Persona, Fake Love, Jamais Vu, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, Seesaw, IDOL, Dynamite, Danger, On, Life Goes On and Butter, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON