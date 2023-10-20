BTS' Jimin reveals he needs to be ‘skinny to look good during photoshoot’, says result depends on his ‘diet condition’

BTS member Jimin spoke about how he goes on a diet before a photoshoot to look good. Speaking with Elle Korea, Jimin also said that he 'needs to be skinny to look good during the photoshoot'. (Also Read | Jimin shares how BTS members ‘struggled a lot’ to cross language barrier, one word that comforted him this year)

Jimin talks about his diet

BTS' Jimin spoke about his photoshoots.

In the interview, Jimin was asked about his 'unique winning pose'. He said, "For me, I like my left face on camera. And for photoshoots, the result depends largely on my diet condition." He was asked if he 'needs to be skinny (to look good during the photoshoot)', and Jimin replied with a 'yes'. Jimin also added, “so for today as well I've been on a diet so it's good”.

Jimin reveals wanting to eat chicken after photoshoot

Jimin also said, "I have thick lips. So many people call it the beak." When asked about his plan after the photo shoot, Jimin said, that he was thinking of "ordering something nice. I was thinking of fried chicken...I just like to have a whole chicken by myself".

Jimin's upcoming project

Currently, Jimin is busy with his project – his first-ever solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary. Jimin's Production Diary will release on October 23. Recently, the official handle of BTS shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Jimin writing his letter.

He wrote, “Hello, ARMY. I'm Jimin. I didn't know that my first solo album, which contained what I wanted to say and how I wanted to organize, would receive so much love from you. I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say and things to organize any thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received the No.1 spot honour on the Billboard Chart.”

Jimin's projects so far

He also released his debut solo album, Face, in March this year. Jimin has released solo tracks under BTS – Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter and Promise (2020). He also sang With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon, for the TvN drama Our Blues in 2022.

