Jimin shares how BTS members ‘struggled a lot’ to cross language barrier, one word that comforted him this year

BTS member Jimin has opened up about how the group has "crossed the bridge of language". Speaking with GQ Korea, Jimin also shared the one word that comforted him the most this year. BTS Jimin talked about several matters.

Jimin talks about language barrier

Talking about BTS being able to cross the language barrier, Jimin said, “To get to this point, our members struggled a lot, wandered, bumped into each other, and relied on each other. The joy, sadness, pain, joy, romance I felt in the process... I confessed these things honestly, and many people sympathized with these feelings, so I think it ultimately reached my heart rather than words.”

He was asked if he could leave only one expression after him in this world. Jimin said it would be "a bowing greeting," which would mean "hello, thanking you, and being considerate".

Jimin on words of comfort

Jimin was asked about the one word that comforted him this year. He said, "There are so many ways to feel joy. This year, I heard this a lot from many fans, close acquaintances, and colleagues. 'Are you okay?' 'Even though it’s slow, I’m doing well'. Because of those words, I was able to enjoy my time more. So, rather than comforting those who read my interview, I would like to ask questions. 'When are you happy and joyful?' I'm not sure what kind of moment everyone is going through, but I hope you feel joyful and happy emotions at least once a day."

Jimin's upcoming project

Currently, Jimin is busy with his project – his first-ever solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary. Jimin's Production Diary will release on October 23. Recently, the official handle of BTS shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Jimin writing his letter.

He wrote, “Hello, ARMY. I'm Jimin. I didn't know that my first solo album, which contained what I wanted to say and how I wanted to organize, would receive so much love from you. I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say and things to organize any thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received the No.1 spot honour on the Billboard Chart.”

Jimin's projects so far

He also released his debut solo album, Face, in March this year. Jimin has released solo tracks under BTS – Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter and Promise (2020). He also sang With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon, for the TvN drama Our Blues in 2022.

