BTS' Jimin pens letter to fans ahead of his Production Diary, talks about low expectations from solo album Face

BTS singer Park Jimin shared a heartfelt letter ahead of his first-ever solo documentary release. His documentary, titled Jimin's Production Diary will feature the singer and his emotions during the time when he marked his solo debut with Face. Talking about the album, Jimin revealed that he had low expectations during the time. Also read: Fans go gaga over surprising BTS V-Jimin X Simpsons crossover at Taehyung's first fan meet Jimin's Production Diary will release this month.

Jimin's letter to fans

The official handle of BTS shared a video of Jimin writing his letter. He wrote, “Hello, ARMY. I'm Jimin. I didn't know that my first solo album, which contained what I wanted to say and how I wanted to organize, would receive so much love from you. I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say and things to organize any thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received the No.1 spot honour on the Billboard Chart.” Jimin's solo album released earlier this year, in March.

Jimin thanks fans

“Time has passed now, but now I know how much love I have received. I'm sorry that I'm finally feeling these hard-to-understand emotions and thanking you now. Once again, I want to thank you all. And I know that the only way to repay you is to present good music and performances. We'll be able to see that a lot in the future, so please look forward to it. Dear ARMYs, as I always say, I hope you will receive even more love from me. Thank you,” he conveyed as well.

Fans declare it a masterpiece

His letter has touched millions of his fans aka BTS ARMY from across the globe. Responding to the singer's love, one of them wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “It was all my pleasure, Jimin-ssi. I’m so happy and proud of you. I’m so thankful for being ARMY who always love your song. The key to happiness and pure heart to ARMY and BTS who never forget. With your heart content, you can sing in a deep voice with your heart.” “We are so proud of Jimin,” added another one. Someone also tweeted, “I know this documentary is going to have me sobbing.”

Jimin's Production Diary will release on October 23. It will be available on Weverse exclusively.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON