BTS: Jin apologises to ARMY for taking private exit at Argentina airport, hopes to meet fans at Coldplay concert

BTS' eldest member Jin, who recently flew out of Seoul, has apologised to fans for taking the private exit at an Argentina airport. Taking to Weverse after reaching Argentina, Jin wrote a note on Tuesday evening. The BTS singer said that he was scared that the fans might get hurt as there were many people and so he took a different exit. Jin also 'hopes' to meet his fans at the Coldplay concert. (Also Read | BTS ARMY reacts as Jin leaves for his Argentina concert with Coldplay)

Jin wrote, as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, "I arrived in Argentina well and safely. People who were at the airport, I'm sorry. Since there were so many of you, I was afraid you guys would get hurt. So I couldn't go out that way/side. I wanted to meet you for certain but I'm sorry. If (we) can see (each other) in the concert, I hope we get to see (each other) for sure."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "There is really no need for him to apologise, the boys are so good they always apologise to most of us with sincere heart. The people shouldn’t be packing up at the airport, if they really want to see Jin they should be going to the concert and supporting him well." Another person said, "We should thank him for putting the health and risk of the fans first."

"Isn't it time we stopped going to the airports yet? He shouldn't have to feel like this," read another comment. "He was worried they might get hurt? We don't deserve him," a Twitter user said. "He doesn't need to apologise, but I know he would anyway because all of them own such golden hearts. I think that we should thank him in the first place for always thinking about safety as the first priority and risking it all... sometimes it gets overwhelming for them too," said a person.

Jin was spotted at the Seoul airport on Monday with his new plushie Wootteo. The singer usually travels with the soft toy of his BT21 character RJ. When a fan asked about RJ on Weverse on Tuesday, Jin replied, "RJ is so successful. I'm busy. This album is with Wootteo." Jin will participate in Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour in Argentina on October 28. BTS agency BigHit Music recently revealed that Jin will sing his solo single The Astronaut, co-written by Jin and Coldplay. This will be Jin's live performance of the song for the first time.

