Jin recalls being told he will become an actor while joining BTS in 2011: ‘That’s how they convinced me’

Did you know Kim Seokjin of BTS thought of becoming an actor while joining the music industry? The eldest member of BTS revealed how the group's agency BigHit Entertainment convinced him to join the K-pop group in 2011 by promising him to make an actor. The promise is yet to be fulfilled.

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS member Jin is currently serving in the military.

BTS recently released their much-awaited memoir, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, on the occasion of their 10th anniversary as a group. In the group's first official book, Jin made the revelation, alongside many other unknown details. A snippet from the book has surfaced online.

Jin on his casting for BTS

The excerpt from the memoir reads, “Jin laughs, thinking back to his casting at Big Hit Entertainment in the spring of 2011. What the workers incharge of singing him had promised him back then technically hasn't come to fruition. Jin continues, ‘Look at how idols these days go into acting, we’ll let you become an actor eventually. That’s how they convinced me’.”

“Indeed, around that time it wasn't uncommon for a member of an idol group to also be working as an actor at the same time,” the book also read.

Jin and acting

For the unversed, Jin has majored at South Korea's Konkuk University in the Department of Film and Visual Arts as his bachelor's degree. He also majored in Film and holds a master's degree from Hanyang Cyber University.

Previously there were rumours of Jin making his acting debut. However, he clarified it in 2022 when a fan asked him about the same on Weverse. He had written, "I have seen some rumors that I will be acting… I don't know. Nothing as such is planned at all. Also, at present, I'm not interested in doing it either.”

BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin is currently serving in the military as a part of his mandatory 18 months of service. He enlisted last year in December and was the first member to enrol for his duties. He will be wrapping up the service sometime around BTS' next debut anniversary. He recently achieved the rank of Corporal in the army.

