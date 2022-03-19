BTS: Jin undergoes finger surgery just weeks ahead of Las Vegas concert, to wear cast for time being, says Big Hit Music

BTS member Jin has undergone surgery after injuring his 'left index finger', the group's agency Big Hit Music informed fans on Saturday. The incident took place just a few weeks ahead of BTS' Las Vegas concert in April. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, the Big Hit Music said that Jin underwent the surgery on Friday afternoon after his finger tendons were 'partially damaged'. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning. The statement also said that the BTS member will have to wear a cast for some time now. (Also Read | BTS' ARMY discovers Jimin's doppelganger in child artist from China, says: 'They're like twin brothers')

The statement read, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin's finger injury. Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18."

It also added, "The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19, and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. Thank you."

Jin's finger surgery comes a few months after he had tested positive for Covid-19. On December 25 last year, Big Hit Music had issued a statement informing fans about Jin's health. After BTS' Los Angeles concert, Jin had returned to South Korea on December 6. The BTS member had flu-like symptoms following which he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for coronavirus. He had exhibited mild symptoms including light fever and underwent 'self-treatment at home'. He recovered and was released from quarantine on January 4 this year.

The BTS members recently concluded their BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul concert. The members including RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are gearing up for their four in-person concerts in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. BTS will also perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter.

