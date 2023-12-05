BTS' Jungkook debuts shaved head in ‘last’ live session with RM, V and Jimin ahead of military service

Famous K-pop boy band BTS is currently on a hiatus due to their mandatory military enlistment. Ahead of their upcoming service, BTS members Jungkook, RM, V, and Jimin held a live session to greet their fans together. Earlier today, BIGHIT music announced that Jungkook and Jimin will partake in military service together, while RM and V are enlisting together. During the Weverse live, they discussed their mixed emotions, leaving fans emotional.

BTS members Jungkook, V, RM, and Jimin enjoy pizza together during their final live session together before military service(Instagram)

Jungkook reveals shaved head, V addresses short hair

Jungkook talked about how he wishes to return to the music scene as soon as possible. The 26-year-old K-pop idol also hinted at live concerts after their military enlistment ends. As the group discussed the hair transformation of fellow members, V addressed his shorter-than-usual hair and said that he hadn't shaved his head yet due to some of the remaining schedules.

While RM and Jimin's hair seemed the same as before, Jungkook wore clothing that hid his hair, leaving fans wondering why the idol was so secretive. The Seven singer surprised fans when he admitted to shaving his head. Although he didn't initially show his bald head despite fans' requests, he briefly ran past the camera without his hoodie towards the end of the session.

Fans react to BTS stars' last live session

This was enough for the ARMYs to notice his new hairdo. Many even took screenshots and shared the pictures on social media. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The last bts live until june 2025 ending with jungkook running in front of the camera screaming bangtan sonyeondan is very very on brand.”

Another fan wrote, “Too sad to laugh.” One more said, “When you know bts bond is so strong that nothings gonna change between them but then you watch their live and then you see there's nothing changed between them eventhough you knew nothing will change.”