BTS' Jungkook gives glimpse of his boxing skills in new video, ARMY says: 'I'm passing out'; fans spot V. Watch

BTS' youngest member Jungkook has shared a new video showing off his boxing skills. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jungkook gave ARMY a glimpse as he practised boxing with his coach Tommy.

In the video, BTS' Jungkook is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts. He also wore a white mask on his face. Sharing the video, Jungkook wrote in Korean, "It's difficult." The video garnered over one crore likes within five hours. Tommy reposted the video and wrote, "Sharp."

ARMY, BTS fandom, took to Twitter and reacted to the video. A fan wrote, "Another video of Jungkook boxing in a sleeveless (tee). I'm passing out!??!?" Sharing a collage of his boxing videos, another person wrote, "It's just week two of 2022 and we got another video of Jungkook boxing!? I don't think we can survive 2022!? JK is insane... Gym videos soon!?"

"Next thing you know Yoongi's writing a song to the beats of the punch," tweeted another fan. A person wrote, "The guy knows that he is never going to let us see his exposed right arm! Never! But he likes to tease."

A fan also wrote, "I'm thankful to Koo for not posting the video with his tattoos on display and keeping our sanity intact having said that, Koo is the coolest and I absolutely am in love with his body art." "Oh my God, Jungkook. He's driving me nuts, just how passionate he is!!" said a fan.

"Can they imagine one day HYBE promoting #Jungkook as Korea's official boxer would be a completely explosive boom," tweeted another fan. "Arms are not just any arms, Jeon Jungkook's arms have knocked out all the Army in the world," wrote a Twitter user. "Am I hallucinating or did this really happen? Sleeveless JK?" asked a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

A few fans also spotted BTS member V in the video. Sharing a screenshot of a person dressed in a white jacket and blue denims, a fan wrote, "The scarf, the height, the legs and even the length of the jacket....it’s definitely him."

Another person said, "Awwwww Taekook. Sooooo Tae was with Jungkook? Is there any doubt it was Tae? Ahhhhh It's Kim Taehyung that's it."

Currently, all the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are taking an "extended period of rest". Last month, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had informed fans about the group's break saying that it will enable them to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

