BTS' Jungkook hints at missing ARMY as he shares first Instagram Reels, fan reacts: 'Good to know I'm not the only one'

Jungkook hinted that he was missing his fans as the youngest member of BTS shared his first Instagram Reels. Taking to the social media platform, Jungkook posted a video, in which he seemingly sat inside a car. In the video, recorded in a dark area, Jungkook was seen with his face near his phone. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook reveals he likes it best when singing with group and connecting with ARMY 'no matter what the songs are')

In the short clip, singer Alexander 23's song IDK You Yet played in the background, and Jungkook grooved as the line, "How can you miss someone you've never met?" was heard. The singer gave his fans a close-up view as he brought his face closer to the camera, with only one of his eyes visible.

The singer teased his fans as the line '"Cause I need you now, but I don't know you yet' played in the background." Sharing the video, Jungkook wrote, "Now!" The post was been liked by 79 lakh people in less than 24 hours. Jungkook shared it on Friday.

ARMY, BTS fandom, took to Twitter and reacted to the clip. A person wrote, "Jungkookie as always, comes abruptly and unexpectedly, causing noise with his photos and videos. I love him so much, such cosy and cute videos/stories where he rides in a car to music and just does all sorts of charming things." Another person tweeted, "Aww his little pout, doe eyes, soft lips."

"Asked myself the same thing since becoming army," said a person. "Okay, it's good to know I'm not the only one in that type of a mood. If Mr. Jungkook is feeling that way, then I feel valid in doing so too. Haha," tweeted another person. "Ahhh..... thanks I really love you so much kooki @BTS_twt ....ahh my fav song it is ..I'm so happy," wrote another fan.

"The background music was crazy sad, but Jungkookie's face had me the tears," read a tweet. "I'm crying, he looks so cute," said a fan. "I missed him coming up super close to the camera," wrote a Twitter user. "Same Jungkook same," wrote a fan.

Recently, Jungkook spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ just weeks ahead of the release of BTS' upcoming anthology album Proof. In a clip, Jungkook said, "I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That's what I've been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform."

He also added, "I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs."

The tracks in Proof will include new as well as old tracks--Yet To Come, Run BTS, Born Singer, Run, I Need You, Fake Love, Fire, Persona, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter among others.

