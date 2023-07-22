BTS Jungkook responds to those who make fun of him for drinking, reacts after Seven's explicit version is called ‘dirty'

BTS member Jungkook spoke about people who might make fun of him for drinking. Taking to Weveerse on Saturday morning, Jungkook held a live session and also replied to a person who called the explicit version of his solo song Seven as the 'dirty version'. Jungkook also opened up on why he preferred having a live chat with the BTS ARMY rather than posting on Instagram. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook recalls torturing himself when he made a mistake, reveals his goal is 'to be a giant pop star') BTS' Jungkook interacted with fans on Weverse.

Jungkook to those who talk about him drinking

Speaking to fans on Weverse, Jungkook said, "Sure, some people would make fun of me and say, 'Yeah Jungkook is drunk and all'. Yeah, so what? You don't drink? Go ahead and talk about me every way you want I don't care...like I said, I only care about the ones who care for me. If you don't like me, go ahead and live like that. Thanks for the little attention you give me anyway."

Jungkook reacts to Seven's explicit version being called ‘dirty’

A person asked, "First tell me the reason why you made the dirty version of the song?" Jungkook replied, "Dirty version? Why do you call it dirty version? You first tell me the reason why you think it's dirty version. It's just the explicit version. Why is that dirty? It's about being frank. I know people would have different ideas on this matter. I had so much thought over this -- which of the two versions to release. And I'm of age, I've worked for 10 years, and I'll be 28 next year. And I thought if I don't stage a new side of me, I won't be able to make a real challenge."

Jungkook spoke about Instagram and live sessions

Talking about not being on Instagram, he said, "Instagram could be a good place for communicating. But I want to be more frank, just show my true side. Right, I can't show everything, but I want to be more easygoing and frank in showing the 'process' to you." Speaking about his fans, Jungkook said, "ARMYs are bigger than anyone else. I might feel sorry to my parents (for saying this) but they have stood by my side for more than 10 years since my debut — well, my parents also but it’s different, I don’t know, it’s different. I want to be frank."

Jungkook wants to have meal with BTS fans

Jungkook also imagined a fun scenario with BTS ARMY. "Why are you asking me if I'm okay? If I wasn't okay I wouldn't say stuff like this. I am so happy today. I wish we could have that kind of relationship, like while walking along the street. 'Oh, Jungkook ?', 'Oh, ARMY ?' and have a meal. 'Okay get home safe!' Of course, it would be hard but it's so fun right?"

The youngest BTS member held the live session after the live performance of his song Seven on BBC's The One Show. When on the show he was asked what his fans can expect from him 'as a solo artist', he promptly replied, "A whole new Jungkook." Talking about Seven he said, "It is a fun summer song in the UK garage sound…yeah…I love the melody and the vibe of the song. I hope many people enjoy it as much as I do."

