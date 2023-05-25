BTS' Jungkook reacts to being called cute baby girl for his long hair during live: 'I'm not jungsoonie'

BTS member Jungkook recently hosted yet another live session on the online fan community Weverse and chatted with fans aka BTS ARMY. He went from answering their queries to some karaoke and even flaunted his dance moves. During the broadcast, he also reacted to someone who called him jungsoonie, a Korean nickname which is used for ‘long haired cute baby girl’. Also read: BTS: V shares goofy video from his night out with Jungkook

'Jungsoonie’

BTS' Jungkook tied his hair after being called 'jungsoonie' during live session.

On Weverse, Jungkook appeared in his casual look. He donned a white sweatshirt, with his mullet hairstyle. When someone called him ‘jungsoonie’, Jungkook replied in Korean, as per a translation by @eternalhyyh, “No, I am not jungsoonie!” He went on to smile and tied his hair with a hairband at the exact moment as well.

Comparisons with Shim Hyung Tak’s wife

Jungkook returned to Weverse almost after a month of his last live. He hosted his fans for an hour or so. In the same session, the Golden Maknae also reacted to comparisons with actor Shim Hyung Tak’s wife. For the unversed, the Korean actor announced his marriage to a Japanese woman, Hirai Saya who shares a resemblance with the BTS member as per many fans.

When someone mentioned about Shim Hyung Tak’s wife, Jungkook burst into laughter. He revealed that has seen their comparisons and agreed with their resemblance. He said, as per a Twitter account, “Ahhh I saw it, that post about Shim Hyung Tak’s wife. We do look alike!” While some claimed online that Hirai Saya and Jungkook have similar doe eyes and bunny teeth, others felt that the two have the very same sort of mannerisms. Shim Hyung Tak’s wife shot to fame after the actor announced his marriage and sparked controversy due to an age gap of 18 years between them.

Besides singing and answering questions, Jungkook also updated fans that he has been learning pilates. He also told them that his neighbours complained about noises while he was singing loud at night. He sang Angel Pt.1, Seventeen's Super, and more songs. He also told fans that he misses them and pouted at the camera while wearing his glasses.

On being asked to cut his hair

Jungkook often treats fans with his candid live broadcasts. However, this is not the first time that someone passed a comment on his look. Previously, he was once asked to cut his hair. He who always takes comments on his look sportingly, had said, “Cut my hair? When the time comes, I'll cut it. Let me grow it until then.”

K-pop group BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is currently on hiatus as J-Hope and Jin are serving in the army.

