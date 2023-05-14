BTS: V shares goofy video from his night out with Jungkook, Wooga Squad members. Watch

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung treated fans to several photos and videos, all at once, on Instagram. From sharing a glimpse of himself at a recording studio to having fun with his friends, the photos feature V with his Wooga Squad. BTS member Jungkook also made a rare appearance in a photo. Also read: BTS to launch memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS in July BTS members V, Jungkook met Wooga Squad members.

In total, V shared eight photos and two videos. He captioned them, "These days”. The photos included a selfie of V with Jungkook. In a black and white video, V was seen out on the street with his Wooga Squad members--Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy.

However, the other member of Wooga Squad, actor Seo Joon was visibly absent from the scene. Seemingly he is busy with the promotions of his film Dream. Jungkook was the new addition to the group.

A photo of Jungkook and V happily posing together was also among the photos. In the photo, V carried a bag full of snacks with his teeth. It was followed by other random images as well.

Last month, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook attended the premiere of Park Seo Joon and IU's dream premiere. Besides them, other members of the Wooga Squad also marked their presence and extended support to their friend Park Seo Joon. In paparazzi pictures and videos, Jungkook was seen nervous and shy about his first premier experience. But, it was V who made him feel comfortable by guiding him. He even held his hands in front of the media and their photos made news. His act left fans praising V and their friendship.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on a hiatus and members are focusing on solo careers. While J-Hope recently enlisted in the army, V will be the next one to release his solo album. His photo from the studio might be another hint from the singer.

Recently the announcement about BTS' memoir was made. Titled as ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,’ it will be launched in South Korea and the United States. On the other hand, the group leader RM is most likely to be the next one to join the military service.

