BTS' Jungkook reveals Suga and RM's reaction to single 3D: ‘They said I’m a true pop star’

BTS singer Jungkook recently opened up about his latest single 3D, featuring American rapper Jack Harlow. The singer, in a new interview, shared who was the first from his group to listen to his track, which he named RM and Suga. He even shared their review. Also read: BTS’ Jungkook is back with his new song 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Jungkook on Suga and RM's reaction

BTS' Jungkook on his latest release, 3D.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook was asked which of his group members had heard 3D, he told consequence.net, “Suga, and RM.” “They said I’m a true pop star,” he also added about their reaction.

Jungkook on 3D

Talking about 3D, Jungkook also said, “Back in the day when I was a trainee, I listened to a lot of songs to prepare for our work. When I started working on this song, I got the sense that it could really appeal to people who know early 2000s music. There’s a sense of nostalgia. But I also felt it could also appeal to younger people with its sophisticated feel, and that kind of direction felt right to me. I also paid close attention to the pronunciation, the feel of the lyrics, and overall content so that I could bring that feeling to life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook's 3D released on Friday. Featuring Jack Harlow, the song featured the best of Jungkook's singing and dancing skills after the success of Seven. The 4 minutes long video is directed by Drew Kirsch, best known for collaborating with Taylor Swift. Previously, Drew and Jungkook have worked together on Charlie Puth’s track Left and Right.

Jungkook on Tiktok

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been actively promoting his single on TikTok ever since he marked his debut on the platform recently. He dropped a behind-the-scene video. In one of them, he is seen getting ready for his single. He appeared in an all-white ensemble but ditched a shirt. He was seen grooving to his latest release while also flaunting his smooth moves.

Another just-released video, showed him getting ready. While the track was playing in the background, Jungkook got his makeup done. He wore his iconic jacket, as seen in the music video, and picked up accessories which were laid out for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Jungkook tells viewers, "I'm on my music video set for my new single 3D with Jack. Hope you enjoy it." He wraps up with his famous bunny smile. One more video had Jungkook and his background dancers rehearsing on the sets in 3D. They were seen dancing on a glass floor, as captured in the music video. The video then moves to Jack Harlow. Wearing a black cap and a hoodie, he seemed impressed as he watched the performance from a distance. This is when a background voice says, "Someone cooked here," referring to Jungkook's impeccable performance. The audio has been popular on the social media platform ever since the popular scene from the Breaking Bad series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.